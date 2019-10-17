Swick Mining Services (ASX:SWK) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.25

Swick Mining Services Ltd (ASX:SWK)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.24. Swick Mining Services shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 65,225 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$0.25 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 million and a P/E ratio of 60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.01.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Swick Mining Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

Swick Mining Services Company Profile (ASX:SWK)

Swick Mining Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral drilling contract services to the mining industry in the Asia Pacific and internationally. The company offers services primarily in the areas of underground diamond drilling and surface reverse circulation drilling. It also carries out research and development activities in mineral analysis technologies.

