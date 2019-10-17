Swipe 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $31.12 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Swipe has a market capitalization of $117.58 million and approximately $31.12 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One Swipe token can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00024198 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00229838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.52 or 0.01095570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00029972 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00087711 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,135,911 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token.

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

