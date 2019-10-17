SWIRE PAC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.40

SWIRE PAC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.40 and traded as high as $9.36. SWIRE PAC LTD/S shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 1,788 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36.

About SWIRE PAC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SWRAY)

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

