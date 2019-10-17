Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,390,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the August 30th total of 7,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 938,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Switch stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,554. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 164.33, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Switch has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $111.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.47 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Switch will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $927,600.00. Also, major shareholder William Gonsalves Balelo sold 583,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $9,508,490.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Switch by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Switch by 8,566.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Switch by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWCH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of Switch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.28.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.