Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Short Interest Update

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 981,900 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the August 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 163,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of SYKE stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03. Sykes Enterprises has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $31.76.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.35%. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, insider David Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $145,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,125.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

