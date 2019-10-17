Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SYMC. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Symantec in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Symantec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush set a $19.00 target price on shares of Symantec and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Symantec from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $22.00 target price on shares of Symantec and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.82.

NASDAQ SYMC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $23.50. 224,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,731,649. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.52. Symantec has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Symantec will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Symantec’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

In other Symantec news, EVP Samir Kapuria sold 9,674 shares of Symantec stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $227,048.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,086,786.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,325,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $30,427,431.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,520.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYMC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Symantec by 240.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 163,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Symantec by 14.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,082,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,412 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Symantec during the second quarter worth about $2,778,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symantec during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Symantec by 24.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 74,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

