Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given a $39.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) received a $39.00 price target from Oppenheimer in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s current price.

SYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.84. 3,321,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $252,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,276.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,259,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,163,000 after buying an additional 658,692 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 944.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 660,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,917,000 after purchasing an additional 597,726 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

