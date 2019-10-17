Synthesis Energy Systems (AMEX:SES) Given Buy Rating at CIBC

CIBC reissued their buy rating on shares of Synthesis Energy Systems (AMEX:SES) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Synthesis Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Synthesis Energy Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Synthesis Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

About Synthesis Energy Systems

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc is a clean energy company that develops, builds and owns clean energy projects. The Company owns gasification technology, which it utilizes to provide technology licenses and equipment to customers in the energy and chemical industries. The Company operates through segments, including SES China, Technology Licensing and Related Services, and Corporate.

