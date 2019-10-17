TaaS Market Cap Hits $6.00 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last week, TaaS has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.00 million and $197.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS token can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00009073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Liqui and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00230783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.01106034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00030326 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00088660 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS launched on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

