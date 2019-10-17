Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by MHI Funds LLC

MHI Funds LLC cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up 2.6% of MHI Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 366,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 302,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after acquiring an additional 35,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, CLSA raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

TSM traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $49.32. 394,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,426,616. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $51.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

