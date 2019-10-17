TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TAL. ValuEngine raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

NYSE:TAL traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.31. 59,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,546. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.49 and a beta of 0.20.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). TAL Education Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $702.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. TAL Education Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth $65,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in TAL Education Group by 141.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth $136,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in TAL Education Group by 98.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in TAL Education Group by 188.0% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.