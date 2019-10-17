Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) Given a $20.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $20.00 price target on Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Tallgrass Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tallgrass Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tallgrass Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Shares of Tallgrass Energy stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.95. 124,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42. Tallgrass Energy has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $25.96.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $211.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.00 million. Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 10.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%. Tallgrass Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 170.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the second quarter worth $44,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the second quarter worth $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 45.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

