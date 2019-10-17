Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TALO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,574,000 after buying an additional 445,585 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 476,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after buying an additional 233,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 218,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 114,026 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. Finally, 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. Talos Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Talos Energy had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TALO shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Sunday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $49.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

