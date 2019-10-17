Taubman Centers, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (NYSE:TCO)

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Taubman Centers in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taubman Centers’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $161.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.17 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 9.68%. Taubman Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE TCO opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. Taubman Centers has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 52.4% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 880,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,967,000 after buying an additional 302,760 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 342.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 88,291 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 21.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 24.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $195,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,762.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.50%.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

