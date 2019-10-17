Taylor Wealth Management Partners Has $3.99 Million Holdings in Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,710 shares during the period. Shotspotter makes up about 1.9% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Shotspotter were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SSTI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Shotspotter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,677,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSTI traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.10. 5,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,694. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.69 million, a P/E ratio of -77.27 and a beta of 2.64. Shotspotter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 million. Shotspotter had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Shotspotter Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SSTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet cut Shotspotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $40.00 price target on Shotspotter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.51.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $55,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

