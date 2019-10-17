TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Acquires 547,200 Shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,016,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 547,200 shares during the period. Weibo makes up about 6.8% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Weibo worth $45,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Weibo by 29.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,591,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $199,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,658 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Weibo by 11.9% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,096,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,863,000 after purchasing an additional 328,248 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Weibo by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,305,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,425,000 after purchasing an additional 262,741 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Weibo by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 954,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,556,000 after purchasing an additional 24,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Weibo by 2.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 818,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,632,000 after purchasing an additional 16,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WB shares. Barclays set a $55.00 target price on shares of Weibo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Nomura set a $48.00 target price on shares of Weibo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.60 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.79.

Shares of WB stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.15. 61,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,089. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Weibo Corp has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $74.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 2.21.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Weibo had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Weibo Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

