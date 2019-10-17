TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. trimmed its position in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 50.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,506 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 72,600 shares during the period. Yelp comprises approximately 0.4% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Yelp by 271.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Yelp by 379.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,603 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Yelp by 89.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Yelp by 126.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,786 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE YELP traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $33.10. 11,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,003. Yelp Inc has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 73.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Yelp had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $246.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YELP. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 target price on shares of Yelp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush set a $38.00 target price on shares of Yelp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.79.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

