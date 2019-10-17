TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 102 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 132,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.77. 131,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,567. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $123.80 and a 52 week high of $160.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.54.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.4507 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.