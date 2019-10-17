TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,970 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Standpoint Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on FedEx from $206.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.64.

NYSE:FDX traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.39. 137,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,168,273. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.96 and its 200-day moving average is $166.21. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $234.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,670. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.