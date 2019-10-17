TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,346.8% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.95. 13,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,960. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $27.05.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

