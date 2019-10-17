TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 401 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 360.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,273,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,186 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,484,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,336 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,437,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,511,000 after acquiring an additional 437,508 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,085,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,098,000 after acquiring an additional 321,433 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,637. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.42. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $81.79.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.