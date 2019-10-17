TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000.

VSS stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.58. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,781. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.37. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $107.84.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

