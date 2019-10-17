TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:PETZ opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. TDH has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $4.37.

Get TDH alerts:

TDH Company Profile

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pet food products for pet owners worldwide. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 6 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, baked pet biscuits, and other products for dogs and cats, as well as non-food items.

Featured Article: Total Return

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TDH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.