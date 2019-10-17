Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Loop Capital to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research set a $115.00 price target on shares of Tech Data and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $100.00 price target on shares of Tech Data and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TECD traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.99. The company had a trading volume of 237,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,366. Tech Data has a 52 week low of $66.93 and a 52 week high of $128.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.12.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.36. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tech Data will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Beth E. Simonetti sold 1,500 shares of Tech Data stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $157,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles V. Dannewitz sold 1,050 shares of Tech Data stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,943. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECD. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Tech Data by 84.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Tech Data during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

