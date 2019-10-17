TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TLTZY. Berenberg Bank raised TELE2 AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup cut TELE2 AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS:TLTZY remained flat at $$7.40 on Thursday. TELE2 AB/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90.

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TELE2 AB/ADR had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $719.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELE2 AB/ADR will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

