Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Short Interest Update

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the August 30th total of 6,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 30.5% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 3.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 39,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 129.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 16.9% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 188.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ERIC shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.07.

ERIC stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.02. 1,441,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,735,912. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.33 and a beta of 0.54. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

