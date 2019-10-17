Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s stock price rose 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.06, approximately 20,397,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 6,302,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Santander downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 300.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 578.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

