TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Shares Up 1.3%

TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.88 and last traded at $23.88, approximately 152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61.

About TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY)

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

