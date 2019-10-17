Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TELNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. DNB Markets cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telenor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Telenor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Telenor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

TELNY opened at $19.76 on Thursday. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

