Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.08. Telkonet shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 3,400 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.

About Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI)

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

