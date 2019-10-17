Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $300.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been assigned a $300.00 price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s current price.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $437.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.76.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.42. 3,068,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,992,599. Tesla has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $379.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.90. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of -45.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.45, for a total transaction of $3,456,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,305,765.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,721 over the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tesla by 137.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,461 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after buying an additional 69,146 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 16.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Tesla by 305.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after buying an additional 23,183 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 54.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

