Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $356.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Oppenheimer set a $356.00 price objective on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued an underperform rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $189.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a weight rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $266.76.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $2.67 on Tuesday, hitting $262.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,068,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,992,599. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $379.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.90.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.45, for a total transaction of $3,456,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,305,765.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.47, for a total value of $36,370.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,942.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,300 shares of company stock worth $3,526,721 in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

