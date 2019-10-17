Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,682,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,869,139 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned about 0.80% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $59,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 61,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 40,014 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 85,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEVA. Gabelli upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,785,752. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

