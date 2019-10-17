The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Up 7.3% in September

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,750,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the August 30th total of 6,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $33.00 target price on The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

In other news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $533,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $88,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,004,829 shares of company stock valued at $93,349,143 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $69,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $207,000. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CG stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $26.91. 329,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.69. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $27.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $22.42.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.69 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

