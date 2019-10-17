The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Carlyle Group is a global alternative asset manager. The Company invests across four segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Market Strategies and Fund of Funds Solutions in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America. Its Corporate Private Equity segment advises the Company’s buyout and growth capital funds. The Real Assets segment advises the Company’s United States and internationally-focused real estate and infrastructure funds, energy and renewable resources funds. Its Global Market Strategies segment advises a group of funds that pursue investment opportunities across various types of credit, equities and alternative instruments and currencies, commodities and interest rate products and their derivatives. Its Fund of Funds Solutions segment advises a global private equity fund of funds program and related co-investment and secondary activities. The Carlyle Group is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CG. Oppenheimer set a $33.00 target price on The Carlyle Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Carlyle Group to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.07.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.69. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $27.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 13,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $303,950.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 133,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,131. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $88,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,004,829 shares of company stock worth $93,349,143.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,290,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,772 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,288,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,734,000 after acquiring an additional 637,026 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,948,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,247,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,148,000 after acquiring an additional 381,231 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,452,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,060,000 after acquiring an additional 159,905 shares during the period. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

