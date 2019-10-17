Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Bought by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 64.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 117.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $608,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

TBPH stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $974.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma Inc will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

