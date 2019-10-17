Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Raised by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 10,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $283.40. The stock had a trading volume of 211,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,810. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.34 and a 1-year high of $305.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.27.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $676,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,483,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total transaction of $500,280.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,803,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,104 shares of company stock worth $15,418,539 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

