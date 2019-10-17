THORChain (RUNE) Price Tops $0.0183

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 17th. One THORChain token can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $533,125.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, THORChain has traded up 42.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00230337 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.07 or 0.01098988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00030544 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00088452 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,041,169 tokens. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.