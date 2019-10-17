Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,797 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Tiffany & Co. worth $10,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,086,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,696,000 after acquiring an additional 214,139 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 22.8% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $630,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,920,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 15.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital cut Tiffany & Co. to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC set a $110.00 price target on Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

NYSE:TIF opened at $91.40 on Thursday. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $73.04 and a one year high of $117.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.44.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

