TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Receives $59.24 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.24.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $65.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nomura boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cowen set a $62.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $65.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $60.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.06.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 202.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $37,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

