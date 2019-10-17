Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.09

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and traded as high as $0.86. Torchlight Energy Resources shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 2,806 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Torchlight Energy Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Torchlight Energy Resources had a negative net margin of 475.72% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Torchlight Energy Resources Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources by 13.1% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources by 45.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 51,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources by 154.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 593,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources by 29.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 441,633 shares in the last quarter. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

