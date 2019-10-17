Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.33

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $22.33, with a volume of 3229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

TSEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.34.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $306.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 224,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 14,827 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 419,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 20,784 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,553,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,503,000 after buying an additional 197,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 76,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

