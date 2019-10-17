TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11. The company has a market cap of $661.94 million, a PE ratio of 237.31 and a beta of 1.72. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $330.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, President William E. Siwek purchased 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,051.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 67,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,895.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites in the second quarter worth approximately $696,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in TPI Composites by 62.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 328,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 125,833 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in TPI Composites in the second quarter worth approximately $4,128,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in TPI Composites by 9.9% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 100,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in TPI Composites by 122.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 29,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

