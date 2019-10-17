Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 901 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 839% compared to the average daily volume of 96 put options.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.98. 13,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,091. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.88 and its 200-day moving average is $155.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $177.21.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. Bank of America cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.42.

In related news, insider David S. Congdon sold 30,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $4,990,126.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,351.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $9,392,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,516.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,799 shares of company stock valued at $14,586,493. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,543,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $976,728,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.5% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

