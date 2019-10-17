Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Knowles (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 7,949 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,319% compared to the average volume of 560 call options.

In related news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 4,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $79,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,487 shares in the company, valued at $689,050.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 4,866 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $100,969.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,864 shares in the company, valued at $6,989,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,086 shares of company stock worth $1,440,538 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in Knowles by 100.0% in the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,310,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 576,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 260,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Knowles by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 50,067 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Knowles by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 121,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Knowles by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Knowles from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Craig Hallum set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Knowles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.77. Knowles has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Knowles had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Knowles will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

