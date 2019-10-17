Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 0.5% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 154.5% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $39,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $45,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.58. 634,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,617. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $211.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,376,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.28.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

