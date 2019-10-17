Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 2,005.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,422,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 324,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,801 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 613.6% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.63. 3,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,124. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $52.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.52.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.4293 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.3%.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

