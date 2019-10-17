Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 21.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 361,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 64,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 38.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 59,341 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 18.2% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,718. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. Coastal Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Lee bought 2,500 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It generates a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.