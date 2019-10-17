Trans-Siberian Gold (LON:TSG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $108.20

Trans-Siberian Gold plc (LON:TSG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.20 and traded as high as $99.30. Trans-Siberian Gold shares last traded at $96.71, with a volume of 66,296 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $83.24 million and a P/E ratio of 8.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 108.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This is a boost from Trans-Siberian Gold’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Trans-Siberian Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.09%.

Trans-Siberian Gold Company Profile (LON:TSG)

Trans-Siberian Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver properties in Russia. It holds interests in the Asacha property located in the Kamchatka region of Far East Russia. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St Neots, the United Kingdom.

