TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stake Increased by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises about 1.0% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 65.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 147.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDG. Barclays set a $610.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $582.66 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.82.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.65, for a total transaction of $9,355,504.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $4,474,737.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,164.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,833 shares of company stock valued at $163,064,861. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG traded up $7.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $526.75. 79,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,117. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $307.36 and a 1-year high of $555.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $522.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.01.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

